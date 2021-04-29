Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Celanese Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Celanese in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $4.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.50 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

CE stock opened at $156.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $160.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,313,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,356,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

