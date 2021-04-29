Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Short Interest Up 170.5% in April

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,400 shares, an increase of 170.5% from the March 31st total of 231,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MERC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -325.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter worth about $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

