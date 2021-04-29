Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Up 179.1% in April

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 179.1% from the March 31st total of 17,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 136,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, Director Robert H. Kluge acquired 5,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 36.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 59,257 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richardson Electronics stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 0.65. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

