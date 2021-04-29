Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.27.

Shares of HON opened at $222.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $154.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.93. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

