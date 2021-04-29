Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coursera in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Coursera’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Get Coursera alerts:

COUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Coursera stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.