Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) & Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Head to Head Analysis

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) and Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

This table compares Highwoods Properties and Sino Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highwoods Properties 43.16% 14.22% 6.30% Sino Land N/A N/A N/A

Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Highwoods Properties pays out 57.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Highwoods Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Highwoods Properties and Sino Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highwoods Properties $735.98 million 6.31 $136.92 million $3.33 13.41 Sino Land $759.46 million 13.87 $216.58 million N/A N/A

Sino Land has higher revenue and earnings than Highwoods Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Highwoods Properties and Sino Land, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highwoods Properties 0 1 6 0 2.86 Sino Land 0 0 0 0 N/A

Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus price target of $43.83, indicating a potential downside of 1.81%. Given Highwoods Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than Sino Land.

Risk & Volatility

Highwoods Properties has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino Land has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats Sino Land on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2020, the company had a land bank of approximately 22.3 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.