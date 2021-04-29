$21.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to post $21.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.95 billion and the lowest is $20.72 billion. Target reported sales of $19.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year sales of $92.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.70 billion to $95.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $95.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.66 billion to $97.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $204.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.70. Target has a twelve month low of $106.10 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The company has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

