Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.93 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report $187.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.79 million. Copa reported sales of $595.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Copa by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,421,000 after purchasing an additional 863,156 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in Copa by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,041,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,470,000 after acquiring an additional 503,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Copa by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,698,000 after acquiring an additional 382,635 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,116,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,715,000 after purchasing an additional 365,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CPA opened at $85.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Copa has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $94.91.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

