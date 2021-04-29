STORE Capital (STOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect STORE Capital to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. STORE Capital has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.90-1.96 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, analysts expect STORE Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE STOR opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $36.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

