Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00. The stock had previously closed at $2,307.12, but opened at $2,427.31. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alphabet shares last traded at $2,426.90, with a volume of 26,432 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,445.80.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $143,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,167.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,906.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

