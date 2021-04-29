TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.15% from the stock’s current price.
TBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.
Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $29.90.
In related news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 617,005 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth $9,177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 484,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 281,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
TrueBlue Company Profile
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.
See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.