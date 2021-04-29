TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.15% from the stock’s current price.

TBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TrueBlue will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 617,005 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth $9,177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 484,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 281,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

