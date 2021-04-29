Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RNLSY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded Renault from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.17 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16. Renault has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

