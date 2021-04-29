Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHLX. Barclays cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Shell Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

NYSE SHLX opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.74. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

