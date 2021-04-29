Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $21.07 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

In other Frontier Group news, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $51,186.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,190 shares in the company, valued at $972,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 49,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $931,114.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557 over the last three months.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

