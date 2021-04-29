Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €173.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DHER. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €166.00 ($195.29) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €146.42 ($172.25).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €140.05 ($164.76) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €116.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €114.62. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.61. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €69.44 ($81.69) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.