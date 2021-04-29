Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €173.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DHER. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €166.00 ($195.29) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €146.42 ($172.25).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €140.05 ($164.76) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €116.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €114.62. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.61. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €69.44 ($81.69) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

