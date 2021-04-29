Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $522,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Trager sold 2,800 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $749,030.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

