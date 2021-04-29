Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) to Hold

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company. It provides turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers across several health and wellness verticals, including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals and white label consumer packaged goods. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Quebec. “

NEPT opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a market cap of $235.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.43.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. Analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 144,701 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 303,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $3,510,000. 17.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

