Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Magenta Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.46. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,888 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 232.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 212,529 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

