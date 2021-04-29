Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 179.3% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 152,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $1,516,599.36. Insiders sold 167,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,130 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 260,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 130,024 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMHC opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

