Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Power in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter.
Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million during the quarter.
Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$39.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.91. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$23.72 and a 52-week high of C$39.38. The company has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70.
In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.
About Capital Power
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.
