Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Power in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Capital Power to C$39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.22.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$39.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.91. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$23.72 and a 52-week high of C$39.38. The company has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.