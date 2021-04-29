Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

