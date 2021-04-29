B. Riley Weighs in on Service Properties Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Service Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

SVC stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $22,356,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,264,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,588 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $17,005,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $7,377,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 610,351 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

