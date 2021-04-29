Head to Head Analysis: UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) & Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:TGTNF)

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) and Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:TGTNF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get UniFirst alerts:

78.2% of UniFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of UniFirst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for UniFirst and Surge Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniFirst 0 2 0 0 2.00 Surge Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

UniFirst currently has a consensus price target of $248.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.00%. Given UniFirst’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UniFirst is more favorable than Surge Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UniFirst and Surge Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniFirst $1.80 billion 2.34 $135.77 million $7.13 31.34 Surge Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Surge Energy.

Profitability

This table compares UniFirst and Surge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniFirst 7.25% 7.48% 5.92% Surge Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UniFirst beats Surge Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. The company also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, gloves, masks, sanitizers, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, it provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that is exposed to radioactive materials; and services special cleanroom protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, healthcare providers, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Surge Energy

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data. The company also provides accounts receivable solutions for suppliers; workflow solutions for streamlining accounts payable processes; and trade finance solutions. In addition, it offers trustee; investment management; and software services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.