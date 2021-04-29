Analysts Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $728.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to post $728.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $717.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $736.22 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $689.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.91.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,450,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,079,000 after buying an additional 616,223 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,585,000 after buying an additional 385,812 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,527,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,456,000 after purchasing an additional 249,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $187.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.85. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $149.85 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.