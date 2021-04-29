Reviewing MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) & FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) and FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get MagnaChip Semiconductor alerts:

MagnaChip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FormFactor has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

97.2% of MagnaChip Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of FormFactor shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of MagnaChip Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of FormFactor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MagnaChip Semiconductor and FormFactor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MagnaChip Semiconductor 47.11% 38.96% 3.80% FormFactor 11.53% 14.52% 11.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MagnaChip Semiconductor and FormFactor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MagnaChip Semiconductor 0 3 3 0 2.50 FormFactor 0 2 6 0 2.75

MagnaChip Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.22%. FormFactor has a consensus target price of $48.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.58%. Given MagnaChip Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MagnaChip Semiconductor is more favorable than FormFactor.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MagnaChip Semiconductor and FormFactor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MagnaChip Semiconductor $792.20 million 1.48 -$21.83 million $0.48 52.98 FormFactor $589.46 million 6.33 $39.35 million $0.81 59.22

FormFactor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MagnaChip Semiconductor. MagnaChip Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FormFactor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FormFactor beats MagnaChip Semiconductor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions. The company also provides metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, AC-DC converters, DC-DC converters, LED drivers, switching regulators, linear regulators, and power management integrated circuits for a range of devices comprising televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, wearable devices, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, and other consumer electronics, as well as for various industrial applications consisting of power suppliers, e-bike, photovoltaic inverter, LED lighting, motor drive, and home appliances. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers; original design manufacturers; and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors worldwide. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyse accurate data; surface metrology systems for the development, production, and quality control of semiconductor products; thermal subsystems consisting of thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations; and precision cryogenic instruments. In addition, the company offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. FormFactor, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.