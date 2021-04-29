Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Adyen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €907.50 ($1,067.65).

