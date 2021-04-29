Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) PT Raised to C$6.50

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.42.

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$4.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.54. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$45.21 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

