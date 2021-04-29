Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €5.50 ($6.47) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CBK. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.54 ($6.52).

Shares of CBK opened at €5.33 ($6.27) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of €5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.17. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a twelve month high of €5.96 ($7.01).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, schuldschein, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

