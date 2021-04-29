Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €132.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) received a €132.00 ($155.29) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s current price.

ML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €136.67 ($160.78).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of ML opened at €123.85 ($145.71) on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 52 week high of €130.85 ($153.94). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €126.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €112.16.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.