JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €93.00 Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €97.33 ($114.51).

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €87.47 ($102.91) on Monday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €81.59.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

