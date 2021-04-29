Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $955.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $6.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 72,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $443,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at $97,818,637.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,854,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,507,013.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,878,906 shares of company stock valued at $12,077,069. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.