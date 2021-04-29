Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Cornerstone OnDemand to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.72 million. On average, analysts expect Cornerstone OnDemand to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSOD stock opened at $45.18 on Thursday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

CSOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

In other news, CFO Chirag Shah sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $305,413.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,015,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,195 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

