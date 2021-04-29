Genuine Parts’ (GPC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their hold rating on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in a report issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $124.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.37. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.05 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $124.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

