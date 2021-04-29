Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s current price.

DIR.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.69.

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$13.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 10.47. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$8.60 and a 12 month high of C$14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.91.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

