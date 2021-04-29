BMO Capital Markets Trims Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Target Price to C$19.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.50.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$18.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$13.15 and a 1-year high of C$20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.44.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$932.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 58.28%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

