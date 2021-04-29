CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at CIBC

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of CAE to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of CAE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.78.

TSE:CAE opened at C$38.73 on Monday. CAE has a one year low of C$18.33 and a one year high of C$39.44. The company has a market cap of C$11.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 993.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$840.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

