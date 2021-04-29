Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$122.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNR. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$160.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$143.31.

CNR opened at C$134.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80. The company has a market cap of C$95.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$144.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$140.98. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$108.78 and a 12-month high of C$149.44.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.62 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 4,200 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.98, for a total transaction of C$604,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,851 shares in the company, valued at C$2,858,146.98. Also, Director Donald Carty bought 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$133.54 per share, with a total value of C$381,926.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,730,567.32. Insiders sold 11,015 shares of company stock worth $1,518,026 in the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

