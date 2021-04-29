Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a report issued on Sunday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

MFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

Shares of MFC opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,372,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,384 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,039 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,905,000 after purchasing an additional 571,009 shares during the period. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

