Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ERO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.28.

Shares of ERO opened at C$24.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.08. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$14.31 and a one year high of C$25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 35.26.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

