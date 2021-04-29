Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for adidas AG Issued By Piper Sandler (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for adidas in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for adidas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of adidas to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

adidas stock opened at $157.53 on Tuesday. adidas has a 52-week low of $102.27 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.42 and a 200-day moving average of $168.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.99, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in adidas by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of adidas by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

