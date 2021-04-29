CIBC Boosts Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$140.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSU. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$115.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Trisura Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$100.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$132.50.

Shares of TSU opened at C$126.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$99.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.78. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$39.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.99.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$69.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.93 million. Analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 5.6599999 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

