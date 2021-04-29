Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $77.58, but opened at $68.91. Pinterest shares last traded at $68.68, with a volume of 282,221 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.34.

The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.64 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

