Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Increased to C$32.50 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Haywood Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PXT. Eight Capital reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cormark upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parex Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.72.

PXT stock opened at C$23.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.30. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.05 and a twelve month high of C$24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.30.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$218.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.42, for a total transaction of C$55,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,522,425.54. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.01, for a total value of C$2,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,402,000. Insiders have sold 232,565 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,676 over the last ninety days.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

