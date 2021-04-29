EQT Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

NYSE EQT opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.26. EQT has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.31 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of EQT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,436 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EQT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after purchasing an additional 283,754 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in EQT by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,883,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,488,000 after acquiring an additional 917,998 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

