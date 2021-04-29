ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 32 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 32 target price from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 25 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 37.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 26 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 27.13.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.