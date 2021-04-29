Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The Wendy’s in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet cut The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 3.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

