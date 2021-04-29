Tecsys’ (TCS) Outperfrom Under Weight Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Tecsys (TSE:TCS) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

TCS has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian raised their target price on Tecsys from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$55.00 target price on Tecsys and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:TCS opened at C$46.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$45.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$674.79 million and a P/E ratio of 120.54. Tecsys has a 1 year low of C$20.42 and a 1 year high of C$66.58.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$31.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Tecsys will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Tecsys’s payout ratio is presently 63.31%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

