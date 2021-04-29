Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Robert Half International traded as high as $89.54 and last traded at $89.49, with a volume of 1744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.94.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Boston Partners raised its position in Robert Half International by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $76,104,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 547.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,182 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Robert Half International by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,216,000 after acquiring an additional 810,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Robert Half International by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,488,000 after acquiring an additional 613,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.52.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

