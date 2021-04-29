Comparing Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) & Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Agilysys and Triple P, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys 0 2 1 0 2.33 Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agilysys currently has a consensus price target of $44.67, indicating a potential downside of 15.98%. Given Agilysys’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agilysys is more favorable than Triple P.

Profitability

This table compares Agilysys and Triple P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys -16.61% -28.60% -13.45% Triple P N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Agilysys has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple P has a beta of 3.38, suggesting that its stock price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Agilysys shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Agilysys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Triple P shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agilysys and Triple P’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys $160.76 million 7.82 -$34.07 million ($1.47) -36.16 Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Triple P has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agilysys.

Summary

Triple P beats Agilysys on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience. It also provides technical software support, maintenance, and subscription services; and professional services. Agilysys, Inc. offers its solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Triple P

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

