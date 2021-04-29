Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $294.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to announce sales of $294.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $293.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.00 million. Zendesk reported sales of $237.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million.

ZEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.07.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $6,829,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at $129,797,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total value of $651,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,167.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,917 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,280. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 91.9% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 11,885 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 18.6% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Zendesk by 27.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter worth approximately $6,099,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Zendesk by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN opened at $155.35 on Thursday. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $70.05 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of -98.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

